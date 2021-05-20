PHIVOLCS: 169 earthquakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 100 earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 169 quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 30 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 139 volcanic tremor events with durations of two to 20 minutes.

It also included low-level background tremor that has persisted since April 8.

According to PHIVOLCS, an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids and sulfur dioxide emission that averaged 3,611 tons on May 19 were also monitored.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

It added a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region that began after the January 2020 eruption” indicate “persistent magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

According to PHIVOLCS, although the alert level 2 is maintained over the volcano, “elevated unrest has been recurring and volcano conditions remain unstable.”

It reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (the Taal Volcano Island).”

It reiterated entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure should remain prohibited, as well as the occupancy and boating on Taal Lake.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.