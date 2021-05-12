PHIVOLCS: 166 quakes monitored at Bulusan; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Bulusan in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said apart from the 166 earthquakes, monitored at the volcano, which remains on Alert Level 1, was a sustained inflation of the upper slopes.

PHIVOLCS said this was “consistent with short-term inflation of the edifice measured by continuous GPS monitoring since February 2021.”

“These parameters generally indicate that shallow hydrothermal processes are occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, said at alert level 1, entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited.

Vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector must also be exercised due to the “increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions,” it said.

Civil aviation authorities were also told advise pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit as “ash from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.