PHIVOLCS: 158 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 158 quakes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 127 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to fourteen minutes, 31 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, and an ongoing low-level background tremor that started at 9:05 a.m. on April 8.

A weak emission of steam-laden plumes was also monitored at the main crater.

Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 1,886 tons on April 12.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion” of the Taal region that began after the January 2020 eruption indicate “persistent magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 2, a “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (Taal Volcano Island).”

It recommended for entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake to remain prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.