PHIVOLCS: 157 volcanic tremors monitored in Taal in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Over 100 volcanic tremors were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 157 tremors lasted for two to five minutes.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 6298 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said a moderate plume emission and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake were also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone especially the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissures is prohibited.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Taal is so far under an alert level 1.