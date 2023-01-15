PHIVOLCS: 154 volcanic tremors monitored in Taal; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–Over 100 volcanic tremors were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

Taal remains under an Alert Level 1.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 154 tremors lasted for two to five minutes.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 6298 tons per day.

PHIVOLCS said an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the lake was also monitored.

A strong steam reaching 1,400 meters high was also monitored.

In light of this, PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone especially the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissures is prohibited.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.