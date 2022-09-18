PHIVOLCS: 15 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Fifteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored were 196 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of August 30.

A cloud covering the volcano was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public on the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon is under an alert level 1.

In July, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity in Kanlaon.