PHIVOLCS: 15 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)– Fifteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored were 196 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of Aug. 30.

PHIVOLCS said the volcano’s edifice is also slightly inflated.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon is under an alert level 1.

In July, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity in the volcano.

According to PHIVOLCS, the “increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation” were “likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven eruptions” from the summit.