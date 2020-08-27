PHIVOLCS: 14 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Fourteen volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal within 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Thursday, Aug. 27.

PHIVOLCS said weak steaming was also observed from vents on the main crater of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its reminder that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” can occur and threaten areas within the Taal volcano island.

PHIVOLCS said entry into TVI, Taal’s permanent danger zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for any damage to “strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

“People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes,” PHIVOLCS said.

It said it is closely monitoring the volcano, and any new development will be relayed to stakeholders.