PHIVOLCS: 130 volcanic tremors, 28 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News) — Over 100 tremor episodes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

Apart from the 130 volcanic tremors that lasted from one to five minutes, 28 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

“Despite these, only weak steam-laden plumes were emitted by fumarolic activity at the vents of the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said temperature highs of 74.6°C and a pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater lake on Feb. 18 and 12, respectively.

A slight deflation was also monitored around the main crater since October 2020 but “overall, very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region has been recorded by continuous GPS data after the eruption” in January 2020, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure should remain.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.