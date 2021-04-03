PHIVOLCS: 125 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 125 quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 7 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to 1.5 minutes, 114 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, three hybrid earthquakes, and one volcano-tectonic earthquake.

PHIVOLCS said also monitored at the main crater was a weak emission of steam-laden plumes.

Sulfur dioxide emission averaged 1854 tons on April 2.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, “a very slow and steady inflation and expansion” of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption “may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (Taal Volcano Island).”

It reiterated entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake should remain banned.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.