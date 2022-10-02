PHIVOLCS: 12 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)– Twelve volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored were 66 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of Sept. 29.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the volcano edifice was also monitored.

A moderate steam plume reaching 50 meters high was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon is under an alert level 1.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity in the volcano.