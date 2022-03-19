PHIVOLCS: 12 quakes monitored at Taal

(Eagle News) — Twelve earthquakes have been monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included four volcanic tremors two to three minutes long.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 13370 tons on March 18.

A steam plume reaching 2400 meters high was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS said entry into the Taal Permanent Danger Zone especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.

Aircraft are also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS noted increasing activity at the volcano, with degassing from the main crater “noticeably” becoming more active since midnight since March 11.