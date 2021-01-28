PHIVOLCS: 11 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon but no magmatic eruption imminent

(Eagle News) — Eleven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was last measured below baseline average at 634 tons on Jan. 27.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that while there was no magmatic eruption imminent, the volcano was “at an abnormal condition.”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“(Department of Science and Technology-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.