PHIVOLCS: 11 volcanic quakes monitored in Taal in last 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Eleven volcanic tremors were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quakes lasted for two to six minutes long.

They also included a weak background tremor.

Sulfur dioxide flux was also monitored at 4431 tons per day as of October 3.

A moderate plume reaching 900 meters high was also detected.

PHIVOLCS said this was apart from the partial swelling of the Taal Volcano island and the West Taal Caldera and the erosion of the East Taal Caldara.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the permanent danger zone of Taal Volcano Island, especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Taal volcano is under an alert level 1.