PHIVOLCS: 104 quakes, weak vent steaming recorded at Kanlaon volcano in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Over 100–or 104–earthquakes and weak steaming were recorded at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were “volcano-tectonic” and were monitored at the western flanks.

PHIVOLCS said one earthquake, at 5:07 a.m., was recorded at magnitude 3 by the Philippine Seismic Network and was felt at Intensity II in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

A weak emission of “white steam-laden plumes” were monitored at the vents.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide was measured at an average of 438 tons per day on June 13.

Ground deformation data from continuous GPS measurements, PHIVOLCS said, indicate a “slight deflation of the lower and mid slopes” since January 2020.

Short-term electronic tilt monitoring on the southeastern flanks recorded “continuing deflation on the lower slopes but inflation on the mid slopes” since April 2020.

“These parameters indicate that hydrothermal or magmatic activity is occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reiterated that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited due to the “further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.”

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to warn pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“(The Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.