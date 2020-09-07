PHIVOLCS: 10 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Ten volcanic earthquakes were reported at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said weak steaming was also monitored from the vents on the main crater of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the weak steam rose 10 meters high before drifting northeast and southwest.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It recommended that entry into the island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

The public was advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.