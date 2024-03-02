Philippines, Australia ink agreements on maritime cooperation, cyber security, trade

(Eagle News)–Three agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability in the maritime domain, cyber and critical technology, and competition law were signed during the state visit of President Bongbong Marcos in Australia, the government said.

President Marcos was quoted as saying in a Presidential Communications Office statement that the agreements “add to the more than 120 agreements” that the two countries have signed “through the decades” in various fields, including defense cooperation, air services, education, research, scientific and cultural cooperation.

“On the maritime domain, the Philippines is keen to enhance cooperation in order to strengthen the civil military cooperation, promote international law and rules-based international order, safeguard the marine environment and cultural heritage, enhance defense engagements, and establish avenues for dialogue among relevant agencies of the Philippines and Australia,” the PCO said.

The PCO said the Philippines was also looking forward to “sharing information and best practices with Australia in terms of cyber and critical technology, conducting capacity building, promoting a secured digital economy, and achieving greater understanding of the application of international law norms in cyberspace.”

Meanwhile, the pact on the cooperation on effective implementation of the respective competition laws and policies of the Philippines and Australia “is one of the practical ways of the two countries to strengthen economic relations through the sharing of best practices and the conduct of capacity building on matters involving merger regulations, competition laws, and investigative techniques relevant to implementing competition laws,” according to the PCO.

In September last year, during the visit of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the Philippines, the Philippines and Australia also signed the “Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership”; Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a Work and Holiday Arrangement; and the MOU on furthering Cooperation on the National Soil Health Strategy.

President Marcos’ state visit to Australia took place from Feb. 28 to 29.