Philhealth says it is still reconciling records on P20-B unpaid reimbursements to hospitals

Assures hospitals that Philhealth has the funds to pay claims

(Eagle News) — Philhealth confirmed on Monday, Aug. 9, that it still has around P20 billion in unpaid reimbursements to private and public hospitals and that it is still reconciling its records on this amount.

The Philippine Hospital Association (PHA) has earlier said that Philhealth’s unpaid reimbursements to private and public hospitals has reached P20 billion. Philhealth will have a dialogue tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 10, with the PHA regarding the issue.

In an interview with the NET25 program on Monday, “Balitalakayan”, Philhealth Vice-President for Corporate Affairs Shirley Domingo said that there are still claims being processed at their office, and some are returned to hospitals for completion of deficiencies, while some have been denied.

“Talagang ganyan kalaki ang amount ng claims na nasa amin. But some are returned to the hospital to comply with some deficiencies, at sinasabi namin sa hospital, mag-reconcile tayo ng mga data, which we are doing at the region,” Domingo said in an interview with the NET25-Radyo Agila program, “Balitalakayan” on Monday, Aug. 9.

Domingo said that they are now reconciling their data at the region. She said that Philhealth is receiving about a million claims a month, and that they are fast-tracking the various claims in the region.

“Alam din naman namin na kailangan ng funds ng ating mga hospitals lalo na ngayon,” she said in the interview.

While there are many claims concerning COVID-19 being processed by Philhealth, Domingo explained that some of their personnel have been hit by the disease which is also affecting the capacity to process claims.

“Nagdadagdag naman kami ng tao. We are augmenting that,” she said.

“Nag-iisip kami ng ibat ibang paraan to fast track these claims.”

Domingo assured that Philhealth has enough funds to pay the hospitals.

“May sapat na pondo talaga tayo para sa pagbayad ng lahat ng mga claims. That is not an issue naman talaga,” she said.

“We’re thinking of different strategies. We’re talking to various hospitals on the regional and national level,” the Philhealth official assured.

(Eagle News Service)