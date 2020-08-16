PDEA: P81.6 million worth of shabu seized in Mandaue

(Eagle News) — Authorities have seized P81.6 million worth of shabu in Mandaue City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said on Sunday, Aug. 16.

In a statement, PDEA said the 12 kilograms of shabu were discovered from the J&T Express Regional headquarters in the city around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

“During the course of the K9 paneling and sweeping of cargoes, the PDEA K9 showed indicators that the three black boxes with LED spotlight contained illegal drugs,” PDEA said.

Because of this, the PDEA interdiction team leader decided to subject the three boxes to X-ray examination at Pier 3 in Cebu City, where an X-ray machine was available.

Upon physical inspection of the items, PDEA said they contained 12 kilograms of “vacuum sealed shabu placed in tea bags and all individually wrapped and sealed with black rubber.”

“Random screening tests were done which tested positive for the presence of meth hydrochloride,” PDEA said.

PDEA said the shipper and the recipient of the boxes, who have been identified, will face charges.