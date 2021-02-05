PCG welcomes 43 new members of PCG Auxiliary Service in Western Visayas

(Eagle News) — Forty-three people took their oath as new members of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary Service in Western Visayas.

The PCG said Commandant Admiral George V Ursabia Jr. attended the the oath-taking and donning ceremonies in Iloilo.

“The PCGA has been our force multiplier. I have been saying that the PCGA is our secret weapon and we have proven that many times, especially in this time of pandemic,” Ursabia said.

He noted the PCGA’s support in the timely delivery of essential goods and services during national emergencies, such as the during the nationwide community quarantine and strong typhoons last year.

He also expressed his appreciation to the PCGA

“The Coast Guard Auxiliary District Western Visayas continues to provide full support to all endeavors of the Philippine Coast Guard, as we strive to uphold the tenets of the organization and remain committed to saving lives and serving the nation,” PCGA Commodore Ronald Raymund Sebastian, for his part, said.

Under Republic Act No. 9993 or the Philippine Coast Guard Law of 2009, the PCGA shall assist the PCG in the promotion of safety of life and property at sea; preservation of the marine environment and its resources; conduct of maritime search and rescue; maintenance of aids to navigation; and in the performance of humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.