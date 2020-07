(Eagle News)–A vessel caught fire off Cebu City on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Friday, July 24.

According to the PCG, MV Filipinas Dinagat of Cokaliong Shipping Lines was located east of Binungcalan when the incident happened at 11:45 p.m.

The PCG said BRP Suluan responded to the incident.

Thirty-eight 38 individuals on board the vessel were rescued and transported through a motor banca to CGSS Danao.

The vessel captain and three other crew members were also rescued.