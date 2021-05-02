PCG to set up recruitment center in Agusan del Norte

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard will set up a center for recruitment in the Caraga region.

In a statement, the PCG said the center will be located in the Butuan City’s Government Center situated at Barangay Tiniwisan, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte.

According to PCG District North Eastern Mindanao Commander, Commodore Luisito Sibayan, Butuan City Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada allowed the PCG to occupy 70% of the government center’s second floor.

“Having our regional office in the area will also allow us to intensify the mobilization of our assets, specifically in responding to maritime incidents and natural calamities,” Sibayan said.

According to Sibayan, in particular, the PCG “will also be able to improve our monitoring of sea-going vessels to uphold maritime security and maritime safety as the center is located near major seaports, such as the Masao International Port, the Nasipit Port, and the Butuan Port.”

On April 26, Sibayan inspected the PCG center to identify necessary renovation and repair.

“This is to ensure that the regional office will be safe and available for utilization in time for the resumption of the nationwide recruitment this year,” the PCG said.

Nationwide recruitment will resume pending approval of the budget for additional personnel from the Department of Budget and Management.