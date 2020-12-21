PCG to public: Follow sea travel, suspension advisories to prevent recurrence of maritime accidents

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard reminded motorbanca operators and passengers to follow sea travel and suspension advisories to prevent the recurrence of maritime accidents.

The PCG issued the reminder after a motorbanca that was hired for public transport submerged due to strong winds and big waves brought by Tropical Depression “Vicky” over the weekend.

Personnel of the Coast Guard Station Albay proceeded to the area of incident and rescued all passengers and crew.

Those who incurred minor injuries were given immediate medical assistance at the shoreline.

On Sunday, December 20, “Vicky” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippines is located in the typhoon belt in the Asia Pacific, and is visited by an average of 20 typhoons a year.