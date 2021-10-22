PCG to construct substation in Malalag, Davao del Sur

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard is set to construct a substation in Malalag, Davao del Sur.

The PCG made the announcement following the signing of a deed of donation between the PCG and the municipality on Oct. 21.

“Through this donation, PCG personnel could further uphold maritime security and maritime safety, especially along the economic area of the municipality – the Malalag Bay,” Coast Guard Commodore Allan Corpuz said.

Mayor Peter Paul Valentin, for his part, expressed his full support for PCG District Southeastern Mindanao.

He noted the PCG’s role in securing the health, safety, and the security of the residents of Malalag amid the global pandemic.

The PCG has been announcing the construction of its stations in parts of the country.

In September, it said a new station building had been erected on Pag-asa Island in Kalayan in the West Philippine Sea.

In March, it announced the construction of a Coast Guard sub-station building in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.