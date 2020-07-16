PCG says 83 of 313 personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday, July 16, reported 313 of its personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the PCG said the personnel are deployed in “strategic areas to uphold the health and safety of returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and their families, locally stranded individuals (LSIs), fellow frontline workers, as well as maritime stakeholders including fishermen, ship crew, and cargo truck drivers.”

The PCG said majority of those infected were asymptomatic, with 83 already testing negative for COVID-19 based on recent swab test results.

“Nevertheless, we are regularly checking their health condition to ensure that they recuperate well. We are asking for prayers so they may regain their full health and return to service in the soonest possible time,” PCG Commandant Vice Admiral George V. Ursabia Jr. said.

According to the PCG, there is a need to protect its personnel against the threat of the contagious virus, noting that more than a hundred PCG medical personnel are deployed to administer swab tests at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and the Palacio de Maynila Testing Center, and medical teams that provide mobile testing services to quarantine hotels.

It said some are managing the full operations of quarantine facilities, while others are conducting rescue missions for locally stranded individuals in Metro Manila, among others.

For this, the PCG said it regularly conducts RT-PCR tests among its frontline workers, and provide them with a sufficient supply of vitamins, PPE sets, and medical supplies for everyday use.

“More importantly, they are provided with rest periods and work breaks, as well as debriefing sessions to sustain their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health while protecting the Filipino people against COVID-19,” the PCG said.