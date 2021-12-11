PCG rescues two people off El Nido, Palawan after small plane crashes

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued two people off the waters of El Nido, Palawan after their plane crashed.

According to the PCG, the passengers of RPC979, a Cessna owned by Aerohub, were taken to the Coast Guard Station El Nido following the incident on December 10.

The aircraft was on its way to Sangley Point Airport in Cavite when it encountered engine trouble and crashed in the waters of Barangay Tinegueban.

The plane, which had also been carrying 25 live fish, had departed from San Vicente Airport in Palawan.

A search and rescue team found the distressed aircraft floating near Duli Beach in El Nido, Palawan at 3:50 p.m.

The PCG said it was working to get the aircraft out of the waters as soon as possible.