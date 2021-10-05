PCG rescues two fishermen off Aklan waters

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday, Oct. 4, rescued two distressed fishermen off Aklan waters as Tropical Depression “Lannie” brought strong winds and big waves in parts of the country.

The PCG said Vincent Cunihar and Sonny Tayco were on their way home from fishing around 4 a.m. when they encountered engine trouble.

Their boat ended up drifting towards the vicinity waters between Sta. Fe, Romblon and Nabas.

The PCG said it sent out its search and rescue team following a distress call from the fishermen.

The fishermen were brought to the PCG Station Aklan office.

They underwent a medical examination and were found to be in good physical condition.

“In times of inclement weather conditions, the PCG continues to remind fishermen, mariners, and coastal residents to avoid venturing into the sea for their safety,” the PCG said.

“Lannie” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this week.