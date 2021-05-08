Agila Pilipinas

PCG rescues three distressed fishermen off Boracay

Posted by Kaye Fe on
The PCG rescued three fishermen off Boracay on Friday, May 7./PCG Western Visayas/

(Eagle News) — Three fishermen were rescued off Boracay on Friday, May 7.

In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard said the fishing boat was on its way back to Barangay Yapak when their boat encountered engine trouble.

The boat went adrift farther away from the shoreline.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

PCG Station Aklan deployed a search and rescue (SAR) team after receiving a distress call.

The fishermen on the boat were rescued in waters off Buruanga and Caluya Island around 4 a.m.

According to the PCG, the  passengers were declared in good physical condition.

Their motorbanca was also towed to the nearest shoreline for needed repair.

 

Related Posts