PCG rescues three distressed fishermen off Boracay

(Eagle News) — Three fishermen were rescued off Boracay on Friday, May 7.

In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard said the fishing boat was on its way back to Barangay Yapak when their boat encountered engine trouble.

The boat went adrift farther away from the shoreline.

PCG Station Aklan deployed a search and rescue (SAR) team after receiving a distress call.

The fishermen on the boat were rescued in waters off Buruanga and Caluya Island around 4 a.m.

According to the PCG, the passengers were declared in good physical condition.

Their motorbanca was also towed to the nearest shoreline for needed repair.