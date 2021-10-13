PCG rescues seven fishermen off Iloilo waters

(Eagle News) — Seven fishermen were rescued off Iloilo waters amid “Maring,” the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The PCG said the seven were on board FBCA ARIANNE that departed from Estancia, Iloilo for a fishing venture when the vessel encountered engine trouble in the vicinity of Sicogon Island and Bayas Island due to the strong winds and big waves.

The boat captain sought the help of PCG, which immediately sent a team to the vicinity to conduct a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

After rescuing the fishermen, the PCG team then towed the fishing banca to the shoreline of Barangay San Fernando, Sicogon Island, Carles, Iloilo for needed repairs.

They were allowed to return to their residences in Barangay Tanza, Estancia, Iloilo after they were issued a reminder about not venturing out to sea during inclement weather.