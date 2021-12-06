PCG rescues five people from half-submerged motorbanca off Surigao City

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued five people from a half-submerged motorbanca in waters off Kabo Island, Surigao City.

The PCG said the passengers that included the boat operator of MBCA “Jimboy” were brought to the PCG Station Surigao del Norte following their rescue from Kabo Island waters.

The Coast Guard said the motorbanca departed from Barangay Buenavista, Surigao City for Barangay Balibayon at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, despite the suspension of voyages due to the issued gale warning.

During the travel, the vessel encountered strong winds and big waves that led to damage to its middle stern portion, the PCG said.

The PCG said the incident was under investigation.

“They were urged not to venture out into the sea during inclement weather to avoid similar maritime incidents in the future,” the PCG said.