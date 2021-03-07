Agila Pilipinas

PCG rescues 4 distressed motorbanca passengers off El Nido

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard rescued four distressed passengers off El Nido, Palawan on Thursday, March 4.

In a statement over the weekend, the PCG said the four individuals had just come from the Provincial Government of Palawan in Barangay San Fernando to pick up medical supplies and were on their way to  Barangay Binudac, Culion when they encountered big waves.

The big waves damaged the motorbanca’s freeboard, causing it to submerge halfway.

The PCG said a team found and rescued the individuals in waters 100 meters northeast off Brother Island.

“After ensuring their safety, the search and rescue (SAR) team towed the distressed motorbanca to San Fernando Roro Port where the rescued individuals were declared in good physical condition,” the PCG said.

