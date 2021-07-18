PCG rescues 21 passengers of capsized motorbanca off Corregidor Island

(Eagle News) — Twenty-one passengers from a distressed vessel off Corregidor Island were rescued by authorities, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Saturday, July 17.

According to the PCG, the rescued individuals were passengers of MBCA LADY TRICIA, which had capsized after being hit by big waves and encountering engine trouble.

The owner and one of the passengers, 37-year-old Delfin Mabesa, told the PCG they were en route back to Rosario, Cavite from Corregidor Island when the incident happened.

He said they had left Corregidor around 10 a.m. for leisure swimming.

The PCG said upon arrival, the PCG response team checked the health status of all rescued individuals, who were all in good physical condition.

The PCG then ferried the rescued individuals from Amaya 7, Tanza to Barangay Wawa 2 in Rosario, where they were assisted by barangay officials.