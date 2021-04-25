Coast Guard recovers bodies of 2 LCT Cebu Great Ocean crew members; 7 still missing

(Eagle News) — Coast Guard personnel recovered two bodies in search and rescue operations for the missing crew members of LCT Cebu Great Ocean that ran aground off Surigao del Norte waters on April 19.

A report from the PCG said the body of Klint Auxtero was found off Barangay Oslao in San Francisco at 6:05 a.m. on April 23.

At 6:38 a.m., the PCG said the body of Limuel Dadivas was found in Barangay Balite.

Seven crew members are still missing.

According to the PCG, as of April 23, search and rescue operations are still suspended due to unfavorable weather and sea conditions.

The LCT Cebu Great Ocean ran aground in waters off Barangay Cantapoy, Malimono.

Reports said it had 20 crew members.

It was also reportedly loaded with nickel ore and was carrying approximately 2,000 liters of diesel.

The PCG said the PCG Marine Environmental Protection Force – North Eastern Mindanao is supervising siphoning operations.