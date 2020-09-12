PCG, PPA vow to institutionalize “inter-service operability” in waterways, ports

(Eagle News)–The Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine Ports Authority have vowed to institutionalize “inter-service operability” in waterways and ports.

In a statement, the PCG said this was through the conduct of cross trainings and fellowship programs by Coast Guard personnel and port police officers.

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago made the announcement in a visit to PCG Commandant, Admiral George V Ursabia Jr on Thursday, September 10, as he emphasized the need for both government agencies to further complement each other in the performance of their maritime security, maritime safety, and marine environmental protection functions.

Ursabia expressed support for PPA’s proposal, also to harness camaraderie among PCG and PPA personnel.

“Bringing our men and women together will definitely promote cohesiveness in the performance of our day-dy-day functions, while enhancing rapport and friendship between the forces. I fully support this proposal and rest assured that your Coast Guard will be cooperative in planning and implementing these initiatives,” Ursabia added.

Santiago pledged to allocate necessary funds for the programs, while Ursabia vowed to provide technical expertise, manpower, and other resource support.

Both the PCG and the PPA also agreed on the joint establishment of a K9 institute in Clark, Pampanga to increase the number of their active working dogs to at least 1,000 for deployment in all sea, land, and air transport facilities in the country.

They also vowed to include Coast Guard station facilities inside port zones for any port development project.

A technical working group that will draft a memorandum of agreement for the programs is set to be formed, the PCG said.