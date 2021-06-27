PCG opens first-ever station in eastern Sulu

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has opened its first-ever station in the eastern part of Sulu.

In a statement, the PCG said the station was located in Barangay Tanduh Bato in Luuk.

PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia said the new station was aimed at providing Coast Guard personnel deployed there with a venue to ensure maritime safety, maritime security, and marine environment protection.

“Ginawa po ang PCG station na ito (We had this station built) to strengthen the capability of the eastern side of Sulu dahil nakikita namin ang potential ng Sulu (because we see the potential of Sulu) for tourism. We are very optimistic that this province is going to be a tourist destination,” Ursabia said.

He said the PCG also wants to help the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police in upholding peace in that part of the Philippines.

“We have nothing in mind but humanitarian efforts. Kami po ay kakampi ninyo (We are on your side). Kami po ay nandito (We are here) to help you because we care for you,” Ursabia said.