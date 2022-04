(Eagle News)–One person died and three people were hurt after a fire broke out in a cargo ship off Cebu on Sunday, April 17.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the cause of the fire of M/V Romulo remains undetermined.

The vessel has 20 crew members.

It was anchored off Talisay when the fire broke out, the PCG said.

The PCG said the fire was still being put out at press time.