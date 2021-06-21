PCG kicks off anti-terrorism, anti-piracy exercises in Southern Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard began on Monday, June 21, its anti-terrorism and anti-piracy exercises in Southern Mindanao.

In a statement, the PCG said the maritime security and law enforcement exercises particularly off waters in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will last for a week until June 27.

Four capital ships of the national government – the BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401), BRP Bagacay (MRRV-4410), and BRP Cape Engaño (MRRV-4411) –as well as fast response boats from the 47 PCG stations and sub-stations in the area will join the exercises.

Pilots and technical personnel of the Coast Guard Aviation Force (CGAF) will also join the training, utilizing BN Islander planes, PCG-251 and H145 light twin-engine airbus helicopters, CGH-1451 and CGH-1452.

“The exercises will focus on anti-terrorism through boarding exercises and anti-piracy through robbery at sea interdiction,” the PCG said.

It said it will also test PCG’s recently acquired ship-based and coastal monitoring and communications capabilities for search and rescue.

For this, exercises will be done in particular in the Sibutu Passage and Basilan Strait where piracy and kidnapping incidents have transpired in previous years.

The Philippines is a contracting party in the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combatting Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP).

The Southeast Asian country is strategically located at the crossroads of major international sea-lanes vital to the growth of the region.