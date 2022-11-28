PCG installs navigational equipment in Batanes lighthouses

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard is set to install additional navigational equipment in Batanes.

According to the PCG, the installation of the equipment that includes solar lights in the Sabtang, Mahatao, Ivana, and Valanga lighthouses started on Monday, Nov. 28.

BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301), which carried the equipment, arrived for the activity in Basco on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The PCG said these Coast Guard lighthouses are critical as they ensure the safe passage of motorbancas and vessels and their entry into ports and harbors.

They also warn local fishermen and seafarers when the province’s waters are shallow and are dangerous to navigate.

The navigational equipment is apart from the navigational buoys installed by the PCG in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), specifically on Lawak, Likas, Pag-asa, and Parola islands, in May 2022.