PCG inaugurates first-ever search and rescue base in Siargao

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard has inaugurated its first-ever search and rescue base in the country.

In a statement, the PCG said the base, which was opened on May 12, is located in Siargao.

It is a 600-square-meter and four-story building constructed in a 5,000-square-meter lot on Siargao Island donated by the provincial government.

It is equipped with an automatic identification system (AIS) monitoring equipment, watch tower, helipad, and an elevated base defense zone, among others.

Admiral George Ursabia said two to three units of 40 fast patrol boats to be acquired by the PCG will be assigned at the PCG Base Siargao for the strengthening of maritime law enforcement and improvement of disaster management.

He said the base will also serve as a radar station to safeguard the island and nearby vicinity waters against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

“These are high-value government assets and effective tools for us to protect our waters,” Ursabia said.

According to the PCG chief, with the opening of the new base, the Coast Guard will be recruiting locals in the entire Caraga region.

“It is not easy to look for an area, more so have such infrastructure for it entails significant amount of investment. Hence, Siargao Island is truly blessed dahil kayo ang kauna-unahang nagkaroon nito. If this will be a success story, our lawmakers will be easily convinced that we should have more of this kind of facility nationwide,” he said.