PCG escorts distressed vessel off Surigao City to safety

(Eagle News) — Authorities escorted a a distressed vessel off Surigao City to safety, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Friday, July 23.

According to the PCG, it dispatched a Deployable Response Group to search for MV Vince Gabriel, which had reported seawater entering its deck.

The PCG said the vessel carrying 57 people had left Dapa Port, Surigao del Norte for Surigao Baseport, Surigao City, but, while off Hinatuan Island, encountered huge waves and strong winds that battered its astern.

The PCG team sighted the vessel and coordinated with the master who decided to move at a slow speed until it reached its port of destination.

The passengers and crew members, the PCG said, were all in good physical condition.