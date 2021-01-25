(Eagle News) — The Philippine Coast Guard in El Nido, Palawan received a boost in its maritime operations with the recent addition of a speedboat among its fleet, the Department of Transportation said.

The DOTr said the speedboat with registry number PCG MB-001 was donated by Perry’s Holding Corporation President and CEO Paul Louie Tugade, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade’s son.

The speedboat is equipped with a 15-horsepower, 4-stroke outboard motor, and can carry ten persons.

It arrived at the Coast Guard Station in Palawan on January 16, and is now being used for maritime patrols in the waters of El Nido.

“The speedboat will help the PCG in its mandate of performing maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime safety and security, and marine environmental protection,” the secretary said.

According to Commodore Arnaldo M Lim, Commander of the Coast Guard District Palawan, the addition of the speedboat to its arsenal of equipment boosts the conviction of the station’s 33 officers and personnel.

“With this additional asset, our men and women are more confident in performing our duties and responsibilities, knowing that we are equipped and more than capable of extending the necessary assistance to the people,” he said.