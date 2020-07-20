PCG: Cargo vessel off Batangas catches fire, all crew members safe

(Eagle News) — A cargo vessel caught fire off the waters of Batangas on Monday, July 20, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

According to the PCG, it dispatched BRP Boracay (FPB-2401) to combat the fire onboard Philippine-registered cargo vessel, MV Moreta Venture, which was located 1.2 nautical miles southwest off Marikaban Island at 4:53 a.m.

BRP Boracay (FPB-2401) was berthed in Sta. Clara when the PCG Command Center received the distress call.

Commodore Leovigildo Panopio of the PCG District – Southern Tagalog said that the fire was immediately contained and declared out around 8:00 a.m.

No casualties were reported, with all cargo vessel crew and officers accounted for.

The PCG said the cargo vessel will be towed to the nearest port for safety.