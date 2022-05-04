PCG: Bodies of 5 children who drowned in Taal Lake found

(Eagle News) — The bodies of the five children who went missing while going on a swim in Taal Lake have been recovered.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the body of the fifth child–a 10-year-old boy—was recovered by members of the Search and Retrieval Team on Wednesday, May 4, before 10 a.m.

The bodies of two others–a 7-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy—were recovered hours before, some 10 meters away from the spot where the first two children—a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl—were found on Tuesday, May 3.

According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Balete, Batangas, which has jurisdiction over the portion of Taal Lake where the children were believed to have drowned, all the victims were residents of Barangay Sto. Toribio, Lipa City.

Their bodies were brought to the San Fernando Funeral Homes in Barangay Marawoy, also in Lipa, the PCG said.

Authorities have said that swimmers were not allowed in the area of Taal Lake where the children swam.