Pasig gov’t: Localized ECQ in Ventura compound in F. Mariano, Barangay Dela Paz starts today, July 20

(Eagle News) — The Pasig government has declared a localized enhanced community quarantine in a compound in Barangay dela Paz.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Vico Sotto said the localized ECQ in Ventura Compound in F. Mariano starts today, Monday, July 20, until lifted by the local government.

“Nagdedeklara po tayo ng Localized ECQ sa mga lugar na mataas ang KONSENTRASYON NG MGA KASO,” Sotto said.

He said this means the city government bases its decision on the number of active, suspected and probable cases in each compound relative to the area’s population, and not on the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the entire barangay.

“Tandaan natin na hindi pare-pareho ang laki ng mga barangay sa Pasig,” he said.

Under the localized ECQ, residents will only be allowed to leave their houses for work and emergency reasons.

He said food packs will also be distributed to residents so the need to go outside to buy food would be minimized.

The Pasig government earlier imposed localized ECQs in several streets in Napico, Barangay Manggahan.

As of July 19, Pasig has confirmed 1286 cases.

Of these, 675 have recovered while 97 have died.