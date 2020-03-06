Parts of Visayas under heavy rainfall warning

(Eagle News) — A heavy rainfall warning has been hoisted over parts of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said a yellow rainfall warning has been hoisted over Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol and the southern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said this means flood in low-lying areas is possible.

Landslides in mountainous areas are also possible.

PAGASA said the weather conditions are due to the low pressure area estimated 150 kilometers east northeast of General Santos City, South Cotabato.