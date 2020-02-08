Parts of Mindanao under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expectedexpected over Basilan.

PAGASA said this was due to thunderstorms.

These conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga City, and in parts of Zamboanga Sibugay, particularly Tungawan, Roseller Lim and Ipil.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.