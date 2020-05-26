Parts of Mindanao under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–A thunderstorm advisory has been hoisted over parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over portions of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Caraga), and in Surigao del Sur (Marihatag, Cagwait, Lingig, Bislig) within one to two hours.

These conditions, PAGASA said, are being experienced in portions of Zamboanga City, Basilan and Sulu.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flashfloods and landslides,” PAGASA said.