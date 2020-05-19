Parts of Mindanao under thunderstorm advisory

(Eagle News)–Parts of Mindanao have been placed under a thunderstorm advisory today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said light to moderate with possible lightning and strong winds are expected in Zamboanga City; Talakag in Bukidnon; Don Victoriano Chiongbian in Misamis Occidental; Esperanza in Agusan del Sur; Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte; Davao de Oro; and in Lebak in Sultan Kudarat within the next one to two hours.

PAGASA said these conditions are being experienced in Zamboanga del Sur; Sergio Osmena Sr., Baliguian, Gutalac in Zamboanga del Norte; Kabasalan in Zamboanga Sibugay; Madamba, Marantao, Piagapo in Lanao del Sur; and in Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Kapatagan, Nunungan, Lala, Sapad in Lanao del Norte.

Datu Blah T. Sinsuat in Maguindanao; Asuncion, New Corella, Tagum in Davao del Norte; and Lebak in Sultan Kudarat are experiencing these conditions at press time.

PAGASA said these conditions are brought about by thunderstorms.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.