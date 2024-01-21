Panay Island has stable power supply: DOE official

(Eagle News)–Panay Island has a stable power supply.

Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan issued the statement after a generating plant went offline on Jan. 17.

According to Marasigan, the island does not have a rotational brownout situation with the power supply stable prior to the January 17 incident.

He said the exception was when the region had a high power demand that led to a prolonged blackout on Jan. 2.

“So ngayon po para maiwasan po natin na huwag magkaroon pa ng sitwasyon (gaya ng noong) January 2, kung mayroon pang isa o dalawang planta na magkakaroon pa ng problema, saka po sila magiisyu ng talagang advisory na magkakaroon ng manual o tripping,” he said.

He said so far, the other plants’ operations have been continuous.

“…At hanggang ho ngayong umaga, stable naman po yung services ng kuryente…,” he said.