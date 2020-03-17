Pampanga declares “state of calamity” to stem COVID-19 spread after virus fatality

(Eagle News) — The whole of Pampanga is now placed under a “state of calamity” to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease in the province.

The provincial council or Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved Resolution No. 6102 in its session held on Monday, March 16.

It was signed by Vice Governor Lilia Pineda declaring “the entire province of Pampanga under a state of calamity in order to address, contain and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its ill effects and impact on the people of the province.”

With this resolution, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda is given the authority to spend the province’s “Quick Response Fund” for medicines, financial assistance, food, rehabilitation, reconstruction and other services in the areas affected by the coronavirus.

Pampanga’s Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council headed by Vice-Governor Lilia Pineda had earlier recommended putting the province under a state of calamity.

Before this, the Department of Health said that there are three confirmed coronavirus cases in Pampanga. One of the patients, a resident of San Fernando, Pampanga, with travel history to the US and with pre-existing medical conditions, died on March 11. But he was confirmed to be positive only on March 13.

(with a report from Joel Mapiles in Pampanga)